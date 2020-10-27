T-Mobile launches live TV streaming with free year of Apple TV+, $80 off Apple TV 4K

T-Mobile today launched three distinct TV streaming services — TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS — with three different streaming services:

• TVision LIVE: The primary TVision service and a total game-changer for anyone who wants live news and sports, available in three packages ranging from $40-$60/month, including local stations. Watch with up to three simultaneous streams with 100 hours of cloud DVR, and get access to over 10,000 programs on-demand.

&nbps;&nbps; – TVision Live TV: Just $40/month for 30+ channels featuring top sports and news.

&nbps;&nbps; – TVision Live TV+: All of the above plus 10+ more channels, including regional sports, football and golf, for just $50/month. That’s $15/month less than YouTube TV!

&nbps;&nbps; – TVision Live Zone: The best choice for sports fans to get into the zone with pro sports networks and more! At just $60/month, it includes all of the above, plus 10 additional channels. You can’t find this content at a lower price. Period.

• TVision VIBE: The best of comedy, lifestyle and drama. It’s the lowest price to cut the cord and still get all this incredible content. Just $10/month for a great selection of 30+ channels from many of the most-watched networks on TV, including thousands of programs on demand, with up to two simultaneous streams.

• TVision CHANNELS: Create your own unique lineup with a-la-carte streaming services with one bill, one login and one place to manage it all in the T-Mobile app or online, starting with STARZ, SHOWTIME and EPIX.

For full channel lineups, head to T-Mobile.com/TVision.

T-Mobile US:

Customers can cut the cord for as little as $10/month for entertainment channels or get live sports and news starting at just $40/month. It’s everything you love about cable and streaming services, minus the stuff you don’t, like clunky boxes, annual contracts and expensive bloated packages just to get the channels you really want. And, unlike other apps, TVision launches with a fleet of helpful humans in thousands of retail stores nationwide, online and on the phone, trained to help customers navigate the cord-cutting complexities that leave them bundle-bound. So you can cut the cord, cut the cost and cut the crap.

Customers who sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone packages by December 31 will get Apple TV+ on us for a year, PLUS the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate.

with this deal from Apple TV+, there’s even more of what you love about TV included, on us — Apple TV+ is home to Apple Originals, including hit series “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” and feature films like “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” and “On the Rocks.”

Subscribers also have the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate. Apple TV 4K is the most powerful entertainment device for enjoying TV shows, movies, music, photos, games and apps on the biggest screen in the home, and delivers the highest quality cinematic experience of stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos.

These deals start November 1 and end December 31. For Apple TV+ on Us, just sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone and head

here.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s T-Mobile’s live TV streaming intro video: