Apple buys Vilynx self-learning AI video company

Apple has acquired Barcelona-based Vilynx Inc., a startup specializing in advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology that may contribute to improving Apple’s AI across a broad swath of apps and services.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Vilynx developed technology that uses AI to analyze a video’s visual, audio and text content to understand what the video shows. It used that technology to create tags for the video, making it searchable.

The deal was completed for about $50 million, said the people who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak about the transaction.

Vilynx applied its technology to software that companies used for search and recommendation engines for video and other media. On its now defunct website, the startup touted the ability of its system to not only recognize items, but understand them. “Recognition is detecting Michael Jordan’s face,” the website said. “Understanding is knowing it’s Michael Jordan, the former NBA basketball player who played for the Chicago Bulls and went to the University of North Carolina.”