Ford poaches Doug Field from Apple, executive was leading the ‘Apple Car’ project

Ford Motor Co. is hiring Doug Field, the head of Apple’s “Apple Car” project, away from the Cupertino Colossus. Prior to arriving at Apple, Field played a major role launching the Model 3 at Tesla.
Craig Trudell and Keith Naughton for Bloomberg:
Doug Field is coming aboard as chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, Ford said in a statement. Field also previously worked as a top engineer at Tesla Inc. between two stints at Apple…
The hire is a coup for Ford, which has made major strides under Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley in convincing investors it can compete with Tesla and others on electric vehicles and technology. Ford shares have almost doubled since Farley took over in October, after his two predecessors presided over a years-long slump.
“This is a watershed moment for our company — Doug has accomplished so much,” Farley said in a briefing with reporters. “This is just a monumental moment in time that we have now to really remake a 118-year-old company.”
Apple said it’s grateful for the contributions Field made and that it wishes him well at Ford. The departure marks another significant setback for Apple’s automotive efforts. The company’s car project has gone through several strategy and leadership shake-ups since it started to take shape around 2014… Field joined in 2018 and is at least the fourth member of the car group’s management team who has left since February and the fourth Apple car division chief to leave since it started.
MacDailyNews Take: As with most “secret” projects at Apple, from the outside, the company seems to be floundering – right up until the day they release a paradigm-shifting product or service.
Doug had better brush up on his “engineering” of knobs, handles, and buttons that fail within 36 months – a standard Ford feature alongside insipid design flaws that promote concentrated body rust.
It seems the only thing that Apple’s executive management really understands about automobiles is how to buy very expensive ones, because they’re all multi-millionaires. Other than that THEY ARE NOT CAR PEOPLE, they are computer people. Car people form standalone car companies and dedicate their lives trying to make them successful. In spite of awesome dedication many fail. Cars can’t be made as a sideline and then micro-managed by the unwashed. That is the path to failure. Computer people find new and interesting ways to add new kinds of computers to our lives to make them easier, more interesting and fun. Apple has been VERY good at doing that. One gets the impression that some senior managers at Apple are very easily manipulated. The Apple Board of Directors needs to wake up.