Chinese AI firm seeks to stop Apple iPhone production, sales ahead of ‘iPhone 13’ launch next week

Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology, also known as Xiao-i Robot, continues to pursue its nearly decade-long patent dispute with Apple over Siri, seeking to stop iPhone production and sales, even as Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 13 family and other devices during a virtual event on September 14th.

Iris Deng for the South China Morning Post:

Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology, also known as Xiao-i Robot, last Friday applied to the Shanghai Higher People’s Court for a preliminary injunction to ban the manufacture, sale and export of iPhones containing Siri that infringe on its patent, according to the Chinese company’s statement that was posted on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

Xiao-i Robot chief executive Yuan Hui said in the statement that Apple did not respect its intellectual property. “Apple should immediately stop the infringement, take down and stop selling the related products,” Yuan said.

Responding to a request for comment on Wednesday, an Apple spokeswoman referred to the company’s previous statement issued in August 2020, when it refuted the allegations in Xiao-i Robot’s patent infringement lawsuit that sought 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) in damages.

“Siri does not contain features included in their patent, which relates to games and instant messaging … Independent appraisers certified by the Supreme People’s Court have also concluded that Apple does not infringe Xiao-i Robot’s technology,” Apple said in its statement at that time.