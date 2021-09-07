Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.39, or 1.55%, to $156.69, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $157.26, also a new all-time high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 80,079,257 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 76,831,781 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.68.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.590 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.590T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.256T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.930T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.777T

5. Facebook (FB) – $1.078T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $754.253B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $646.652B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $631.629B

• Walmart (WMT) – $410.746B

• Disney (DIS) – $335.115B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $315.086B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $268.527B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $248.132B

• Intel (INTC) – $217.658B

• Sony (SONY) – $134.335B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $132.396B

• IBM (IBM) – $123.746B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $108.226B

• Dell (DELL) – $73.322B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $51.852B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.742B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $34.404B

• Nokia (NOK) – $33.882B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.951B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.134B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.924B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $89.616M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $86.493M

MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom! To the moon!