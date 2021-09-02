Apple’s AR/VR headset said to require an iPhone for most advanced features

Apple’s anticipated augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset will need to be wirelessly tethered to a iPhone or iPad for the most advanced features, according to a new report.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

The Information says this AR/VR headset will work similarly to early versions of the Apple Watch, which required users to carry their iPhones with them.

The report claims that Apple completed work last year on the chip and its physical design is ready for trial production. Two people familiar with the matter said Apple’s longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is manufacturing the three chips, which are at least a year away from mass production.

After years of speculation, we could be closer to see what this AR/VR headset will look like. According to the publication, Apple plans to follow the headset with a sleeker pair of AR glasses that could debut as early as 2023.