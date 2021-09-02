Russia may treat Apple App Store hosting of Navalny app as meddling – regulator

Russia may treat Apple’s refusal to remove Russian opposition leader, lawyer, and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny’s app from their stores as meddling in its parliamentary election this month, Interfax news agency cited the communications regulator as saying on Thursday.

Reuters:

Allies of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic opponent, plan to use the app to organise a tactical voting campaign to deal a blow to the pro-Kremlin United Russia ruling party that dominates the political landscape.

The jailed politician’s tactical voting plan is one of the last levers he and his allies have after a crackdown this summer outlawed his movement as “extremist.”

Communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Google and Apple could face an initial fine of up to 4 million roubles ($55,000) for not restricting access to the app, Interfax said. “Failure to take action is a breach of Russian law… and may also be viewed as interference by the U.S. companies in Russia’s elections,” it said.