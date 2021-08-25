Apple TV+ orders new drama series ‘The Changeling’

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The Changeling,” a new drama series based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, with LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Harder They Fall”) attached to star and executive produce.

The series will be written and adapted by Kelly Marcel (“Cruella,” “Venom,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim,” “Insecure”) will direct and executive produce the series.

“The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna. Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal will co-executive produce.

