Apple to release iCloud Private Relay as a Public Beta

Rather than a finalized feature, when iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey launch this fall, iCloud Private Relay will be included as a public beta.

iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service offered as a part of an iCloud+ subscription that allows users on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey to connect to and browse the web more privately and securely. Private Relay protects users’ web browsing in Safari, DNS resolution queries, and insecure http app traffic. Internet connections set up through Private Relay use anonymous IP addresses that map to the region a user is in, without divulging the user’s exact location or identity.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to Apple’s release notes for the seventh beta of ‌iOS 15‌, ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is being released as a public beta to allow Apple to “gather additional feedback and improve website compatibility” before the official launch of the feature. So when ‌iOS 15‌ and the other updates are released, ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay will be available for customers to use, but it will officially be usable in a beta capacity. In the latest ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ betas, ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is now listed as a feature that’s in beta, with Apple providing the following information: “Private Relay is currently in beta. Some websites may have issues, like showing content for the wrong region or requiring extra steps to sign in.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the issues can be identified and corrected rendering the beta period as short as possible.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]