iOS 15 beta 6 again offers Safari redesign

Apple on Tuesday released the sixth beta of iOS 15 for developer, delivering yet another redesign to Safari. Apple has reversed some of the changes made to the iPhone version of Safari with an option to show the address bar at the top.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

According to the release notes for iOS 15 beta 6, today’s update brings an option to show the Safari address bar at the top. Previous versions of iOS 15 introduced a new address bar that floats at the bottom of the screen, which caused several users to be unhappy with the new Safari.

Because of Safari’s new layout, multiple buttons have been hidden from the main app interface, such as the refresh page, bookmarks, and share buttons. Following the feedback from users, Apple has added some of those buttons back to the iPhone Safari address bar with iOS 15 beta 3.

Now the company is moving back to a more familiar interface for users that looks like Safari in iOS 14 and earlier versions of the operating system.