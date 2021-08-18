EFF petition lets users speak out against Apple’s mass surveillance plans

If you’re concerned about Apple’s recent announcement that the next version of iOS will install a mass surveillance backdoor into Apple devices, The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EEF) has created a petition to let users speak out.
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Mass surveillance is not an acceptable crime-fighting strategy, no matter how well-intentioned the spying. If you’re upset about Apple’s recent announcement that the next version of iOS will install surveillance software in every iPhone, we need you to speak out about it.
Tell Apple: Don’t Scan Our Phones
Last year, EFF supporters spoke out and stopped the EARN IT bill, a government scheme that could have enabled the scanning of every message online. We need to harness that same energy to let Apple know that its plan to enable the scanning of photos on every iPhone is unacceptable.
Apple plans to install two scanning systems on all of its phones. One system will scan photos uploaded to iCloud and compare them to a database of child abuse images maintained by various entities, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a quasi-governmental agency created by Congress to help law enforcement investigate crimes against children. The other system, which operates when parents opt into it, will examine iMessages sent by minors and compare them to an algorithm that looks for any type of “sexually explicit” material. If an explicit image is detected, the phone will notify either the user and possibly the user’s parent, depending on age.
These combined systems are a danger to our privacy and security. The iPhone scanning harms privacy for all iCloud photo users, continuously scanning user photos to compare them to a secret government-created database of child abuse images. The parental notification scanner uses on-device machine learning to scan messages, then informs a third party, which breaks the promise of end-to-end encryption.
Apple’s surveillance plans don’t account for abusive parents, much less authoritarian governments that will push to expand it. Don’t let Apple betray its users.
MacDailyNews Take: The EFF petition, which we have signed and recommend that our readers sign as well, reads as follows:
Don’t Scan Our Phones
The “child safety” changes Apple plans to install on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey undermine user privacy, and break the promise of end-to-end encryption.
I urge Apple to reconsider these systems. Continuous scanning of images won’t make kids safer, and may well put more of them in danger. Installing the photo-scanning software on our phones will spur governments around the world to ask for more surveillance and censorship abilities than they already have.
I wonder what the FBI, etc. have on Tim Cook, or have manufactured against Tim Cook, to make him do such a 180-degree about face on privacy, throwing away Apple’s privacy reputation and all the money invested in marketing privacy over so many years.
For Apple to stoop to using the “Think of the Children” crutch for introducing mass surveillance into their products, whatever the FBI has against Cook must be a doozy!
Either that, or Tim Cook is just a spineless hypocrite who folded like a cheap suit.
I wonder if someone BIG at Apple hasn’t been victimized and drawn the sympathy of the Brass.
I wonder if my hesitancy (fear) to attach my name to such a document, while being skeptical of Apple’s move, points to a sense/awareness and fear of the growing recon state?
I’ll say, “si.”
Though I respect the effort, I know Apple won’t give a rat’s @$$ about the petition, why add another entry to my GloboHomo surveillance dossier