‘Apple Watch Series 7’ renders show larger speakers, square-edged design

A new series of renders claim to show the square-edged design of the “Apple Watch Series 7” casing, with the new images closely resembling previously reported leaks.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

A new report claims to back up the expectation that the new Apple Watch will take on certain design cues from the iPhone 12. According to 91mobiles, the Watch will be more boxy and more straight-edged than previous models. The publication says that its source for the CAD renders has detailed the chassis specifications.

MacDailyNews Note: Closely matches previous images released in May:



While 91mobiles has only a short track record in Apple leaks, it did provide accurate details about the 2020 iPad Air.

MacDailyNews Take: We like the look of the squared-off edge all around, as long as it’s as comfortable as the Apple Watches we’ve grown so accustomed to wearing!

A major design change could spur a record number of Apple Watch sales in the upcoming cycle. Plus, a flat-edged design would bring Apple Watch into the current Apple design language seen with the iPad Pro, iPhone 12, and the Appel Silicon iMac.