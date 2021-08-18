‘Apple Watch Series 7’ renders show larger speakers, square-edged design

A new series of renders claim to show the square-edged design of the “Apple Watch Series 7” casing, with the new images closely resembling previously reported leaks.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
A new report claims to back up the expectation that the new Apple Watch will take on certain design cues from the iPhone 12. According to 91mobiles, the Watch will be more boxy and more straight-edged than previous models. The publication says that its source for the CAD renders has detailed the chassis specifications.
MacDailyNews Note: Closely matches previous images released in May:
While 91mobiles has only a short track record in Apple leaks, it did provide accurate details about the 2020 iPad Air.
MacDailyNews Take: We like the look of the squared-off edge all around, as long as it’s as comfortable as the Apple Watches we’ve grown so accustomed to wearing!
A major design change could spur a record number of Apple Watch sales in the upcoming cycle. Plus, a flat-edged design would bring Apple Watch into the current Apple design language seen with the iPad Pro, iPhone 12, and the Appel Silicon iMac.
4 Comments
Perhaps now it won’t be so easy to crack the screen. Always hated the bulbous / protruding displays of the Apple Watch. Cracked both my S1 & S3 without any recollection of how it happened. Haven’t even bother replacing the display to the S3 as it costs as much as what I payed for the damn thing.
They’re not bulbous, they’re flat. The cheaper glass covers do break. That’s why better watches use sapphire. I’ve never had a sapphire crystal break or scratch on any watch I’ve had, going back over 50 years.
I dropped my iPhone X the other day on the concrete and cracked the screen – not completely sure how it happened – can’t really remember clearly how it suddenly cracked, kidding – it actually happened and it’s my fault for being a little careless and unfortunately reckless, not Apples fault, I’ll buy the new iPhone this September – its referred to as accountability folks.
At least the design language is now consistent across AppleTV, the new Siri Remote, iPhones, iPads, Mac Mini, iMac, Pro Display, and now the Apple Watch. 😛 Definitely won’t mistake the devices’ industrial feel.