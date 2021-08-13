Apple warns retail and online employees to be ready for iPhone backdoor questions

Apple has warned retail and online sales staff to be ready to field questions from consumers about the activation of an iPhone backdoor designed ostensibly to scan U.S. customers’ phones and computers for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). A growing backlash which includes employees speaking out internally, as well as generating intensified protests from leading technology policy groups.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
In a memo to employees this week, the company asked staff to review a frequently asked questions document about the new safeguards, which are meant to detect sexually explicit images of children.
MacDailyNews Take: We reviewed Apple’s hastily-rolled-out, after-the-fact, damage control FAQ and one question sprang immediately to mind.
Apple: “Let us be clear, this technology is limited to detecting CSAM stored in iCloud and we will not accede to any government’s request to expand it.”
Q: What will Apple do if a government passes a law to look for other types of images (crime, terrorism, political, religious, sexual orientation, etc.) when Apple has a long history of complying with all local laws? Apple might not accede to any government’s request without accompanying laws, but, based on a long history, will Apple refuse requests based on passed laws?
The tech giant also said it will address privacy concerns by having an independent auditor review the system…
Apple previously said it would refuse any requests from governments to utilize its technology as a means to spy on users.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, Apple might refuse government requests, but the company has a proven history of complying with local laws, which is why privacy advocates are raising the alarm; mission creep is a real concern here.
Once Apple’s conduit exists, governments will work to enact laws that utilize the opening Apple wants to provide here. With history as our guide, Apple will then accede.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
We oppose Apple’s ill-considered move to activate an iPhone backdoor intended to scan customers’ devices without their permission and have signed the Open Letter Against Apple’s Privacy-Invasive Content Scanning Technology which asks that:
1. Apple Inc.’s deployment of its proposed content monitoring technology is halted immediately.
2. Apple Inc. issue a statement reaffirming their commitment to end-to-end encryption and to user privacy.
More info and link to the open letter against Apple’s privacy-invasive content scanning scheme here.
(By the way, whoever concocted and approved the tone deaf rollout of this PR disaster for Apple… ay yi yi!)
Ya think??????
Somebody important at Apple must have been on summer vacation for this to get approved and launched like this – what a clusterfsck!
Not only was the rollout awful, but the concept – as labored as it is – is ripe for mission creep.
Actual pedophile kiddie porn criminals are not going to use Apple’s iCloud. They’re not using it now. And Apple and everyone with an IQ above 80 knows this. CSAM is merely the pretext for launching this surveillance state system. “Think of the Children” is the trojan horse.
Now Apple has proclaimed publicly that photos on iCloud will be scanned (and compared with hashes of known illegal images), so it’s like gun control in that the only ones who will suffer are law-abiding persons who will have their rights impinged since, duh, criminals by definition do not follow the law.
So, now, all Apple customers are, in effect, treated as criminals, and must have their photos in iCloud checked for some infinitesimal percentage of bad actors.
It’s a bad, bad look for Apple, regardless of their intentions and the potential for future abuse by oppressive governments worldwide is huge.
Your right about the pedophile thing…most are not going to use a public storage services, these people are immoral not necessarily stupid, they’ve already planned out how to local storage options they can encrypt. That’s how they get away with this. The more you think about it, the more nuts Apple plan is.
I can’t imagine what they expect the retail and online employees to do about this. It’s an upper management screw up.