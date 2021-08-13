Apple releases ‘Ted Lasso’ sticker pack for iMessage and Clips

The breakout Apple TV+ hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” now has its own iMessage Sticker Pack and animated stickers are also available to download inside of Apple’s Clips app.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Although Apple hasn’t officially announced these new stickers, they appear to have been added to the App Store about a week ago. Inconveniently, the iMessage stickers are not integrated into the TV app. Instead, fans of the show have to go to the iMessage App Store and seek out a third-party app from “Buck Design Inc.” This is the first time that TV+ content has shown up in the Clips app… Apple Stores are also currently handing out free sets of physical “Ted Lasso” stickers as promotional material for the show.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has a buzz-worthy, awards-magnet hit with “Ted Lasso” and is doing the right thing by promoting it extensively.

New “Ted Lasso” episodes debut on Apple TV+ every Friday while they last!

