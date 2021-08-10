Apple’s iPhone 13 will feature dramatically improved camera for photos and videos

Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News that Apple’s next-gen “iPhone 13” lineup will get at least three major new camera and video-recording features, including bokeh in video (Portrait mode, dubbed “Cinematic Video”) which the company hopes will be key enticements to upgrade from earlier models.

The new handsets will include a video version of the phone’s Portrait mode feature, the ability to record video in a higher-quality format called ProRes, and a new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos, according to people familiar with the matter. The camera features are seen as some of the biggest selling points for the iPhone 12’s successor, which is expected to go on sale in the next several weeks.

The new phones will include a faster A15 chip and a smaller notch, also known as the display cutout, in addition to new screen technology that could enable a faster refresh rate for smoother scrolling.

Apple first added Portrait mode to the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, and it quickly become a fan favorite. The feature can put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background in what is known as a bokeh effect. For the new iPhones, Apple plans to add this same technique to video with a feature internally dubbed Cinematic Video. Like with still photos, the iPhone’s depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of blur after recording.