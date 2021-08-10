Apple’s iPhone 13 will feature dramatically improved camera for photos and videos

Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News that Apple’s next-gen “iPhone 13” lineup will get at least three major new camera and video-recording features, including bokeh in video (Portrait mode, dubbed “Cinematic Video”) which the company hopes will be key enticements to upgrade from earlier models.
The new handsets will include a video version of the phone’s Portrait mode feature, the ability to record video in a higher-quality format called ProRes, and a new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos, according to people familiar with the matter. The camera features are seen as some of the biggest selling points for the iPhone 12’s successor, which is expected to go on sale in the next several weeks.
The new phones will include a faster A15 chip and a smaller notch, also known as the display cutout, in addition to new screen technology that could enable a faster refresh rate for smoother scrolling.
Apple first added Portrait mode to the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, and it quickly become a fan favorite. The feature can put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background in what is known as a bokeh effect. For the new iPhones, Apple plans to add this same technique to video with a feature internally dubbed Cinematic Video. Like with still photos, the iPhone’s depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of blur after recording.
MacDailyNews Take: Even more than “Cinematic Video,” we we bet will be a crowd favorite, we’re looking forward to Apple ProMotion (and maybe even Apple Pencil) arriving on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models!
ProMotion delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. With ProMotion, Apple Pencil offers extremely low latency for fluid and natural drawing. ProMotion also improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content.
10 Comments
“We’re looking forward to Apple ProMotion (and maybe even Apple Pencil) arriving on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models!”
Judging by all the irritating begging screens, you won’t be buying them any time soon.
I know MacDailyNews and other sites have to keep pushing out product leaks and other announcements, but really, the only thing that matters right now is the on-device scanning issue. Apple should NOT be using the OS to scan my devices, period. If they do, they can announce all the great products they want, but they will lose millions of sales, and more as even the casual users catch on. They have betrayed their users, something that Steve held to be the MOST important asset of the company. Will the old Jobsian guard step up to stop this, or have the new wokesters won the day? If they have, Apple is gone. This is the worst corporate decision since, well, it might the THE worst corporate decision ever. New Coke move over.
Anyone who insists on overhyping this scanning issue is simply a troll.
Apple has been doing scanning on photos for years, on-device, and no-one complained until now.
Nothing to see here folks….move along…
Yeah, me and over 7,000 other people, including some of the leading privacy and cyber security researchers in the world (https://appleprivacyletter.com). You’re the troll. And a shill.
And a well known Apple Apologist…
…says GoeB, the frequent Apple-attacker and conspiracy-theorist.
If you people hate Apple so much, why even bother coming here?
Of course, you straw man that everyone who criticizes Apple “hates” Apple. The sign of a weak argument. I love Apple and what it represented. Remember, Simon Sinek, “Start with why”? That was about Apple. My home and business are full of Apple products — but they won’t be if this is not reversed.
Well this certainly has my attention.
But ProRes sucks up massive amounts of storage. It is barely practical with SD cards – without them, I don’t know. And no one wants their pro or hoby work to be mixed up with their family photos. Wake up and fix the Finder, and bring it to iOS.
Perhaps this is the reason for the rumored 1 TB model…
Does anybody have anything like a wireless mike that works with an iPhone? If people can’t hear you clearly, nothing else you do matters.