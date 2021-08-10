Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple prepping redesigned MacBook Air featuring mini-LED in several color options

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Tuesday that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around the mid-point of next year.

Currently, with the industry-leading power efficiency of M1, MacBook Air delivers stellar performance in a fanless design, which means no matter what users are doing, it remains completely silent. And the new MacBook Air features extraordinary battery life, with up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback — the longest battery life ever on a MacBook Air.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. Kuo said the new MacBook Air will feature an “all-new design” with a similar form factor as the next MacBook Pro models, which are also expected to feature a mini-LED display and flatter top and bottom edges. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will also feature a faster Apple silicon chip and a MagSafe-branded magnetic power cable. Apple last updated the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020.

MacDailyNews Take: Last November, The Verge called Apple’s new M1 MacBook Air “a triumph… the MacBook Air performs like a pro-level laptop.”

And that was the first gen. with the initial M1. The best is yet to come!