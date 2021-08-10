John Lithgow joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for Apple

John Lithgow (“The World According to Garp,” “Terms of Endearment”) has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple TV+.

Umberto Gonzalez for The Wrap:

Lithgow will play the role of Prosecutor Leaward. Lithgow joins the previously announced ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleu, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy and Scott Shepherd. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s novel and is set in 1920s Oklahoma depicting the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Scorsese produces and directs “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth.

MacDailyNews Take: Like bears to honey.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018