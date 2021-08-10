Apple preparing iOS 14.8 release ahead of imminent iOS 15 launch

Apple appears to be readying a major point release for iOS 14 ahead of an expected iOS 15 launch this fall, as references to the update have recently appeared in an Xcode beta.

AppleInsider:

Spotted by developer Brendan Shanks, the latest Xcode beta version lists iOS 14.8 as an available or soon to be available operating system version. The supposed update is accompanied by existing iOS 14 point releases, but the list does not make note of minor revisions like the most recent iOS 14.7.1.

Issuing an eighth major point update would be an unprecedented move, as Apple’s past mobile operating systems have capped out at seven point revisions, at most.

That said, the company is for the first time modifying how it handles major iOS updates. At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple said it would continue to supply users of past operating systems with security updates following the launch of a major release.