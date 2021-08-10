Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch mini-LED Apple Silicon MacBook Pros enter volume production

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple’s redesigned 14-and 16-inch mini-LED Apple Silicon MacBook Pro units have entered into volume production, with as many as 800,000 monthly units expected by the end of November.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which are expected to feature a brand new mini-LED display, an updated design, and a more powerful Apple silicon chip, will debut before the end of the year. Production of the laptops was widely reported to have started in the third quarter of the year, and DigiTimes’ report today has confirmed those reports. A previous report by DigiTimes indicated that the new laptops would launch in September, presumably alongside the upcoming iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. While theoretically possible, Apple would likely be more content with hosting a second event this fall dedicated fully to the Mac rather than include it in the expected September iPhone keynote.

MacDailyNews Take: This year will be a busy, busy one for Apple with not only new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPod models expected, but long-awaited and highly-anticipated 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro units with advanced mini-LED screens, too!