Student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch arrive at American and Canadian universities

This coming school year, tens of thousands of college students in America and Canada will enjoy the convenience of mobile student IDs in the Apple Wallet app.
Students will be able to use mobile student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch to get around campus and make purchases. For the first time, mobile student IDs can be added to the Wallet app in Canada, starting with the University of New Brunswick and Sheridan College this year. In the US, new schools to adopt mobile student IDs include Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine, New Mexico State University, and many more colleges across the country.
“We’re excited to work with more schools in the US and introduce mobile student IDs in Canada to provide a secure and convenient way to get around campus with iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay. “Students and faculty have embraced using their iPhone and Apple Watch as the best way to access buildings, purchase meals, and more.”
Many universities are increasingly moving away from plastic cards and taking a mobile-first approach to their student ID programs, allowing students to use mobile student IDs in Wallet to complete any action that would have previously required a plastic ID card — both on and off campus.
In April 2021, for the first time since launching mobile student IDs in Wallet, students used their mobile IDs to make purchases and access campus buildings more than they used plastic ID cards. This fall, the University of Alabama will be the first school to exclusively issue mobile student IDs to their 38,000 students with eligible devices.
“The response from our campus community for the mobile ID has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jeanine Brooks, the University of Alabama’s Action Card director, in a statement. “Going contactless over the last year was an easy transition for us because of it. Using their UA ACT Card in Wallet has saved students — and the university — time and money. They use it to access their residence halls, recreation centers, student events, libraries, vending machines, and so much more. Students don’t lose their cards, so card theft and replacement are no longer concerns or costs. Our students are thrilled with this feature.”
“UNB is a leader in deploying technology that is convenient and easy to use,” said Terry Nikkel, University of New Brunswick’s chief information officer and associate vice president of Information Technology Services, in a statement. “Our students with iPhone and Apple Watch are really going to like our mobile ID card for its flexibility and usefulness, and we are pleased to be the first university in Canada to offer this service.”
Mobile student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch offer students and schools an extra level of security and privacy, as students do not need to worry about misplacing their plastic card. Also, transaction history is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers. If a student misplaces their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the Find My app to immediately lock their device and help locate it.
To enable student IDs on Wallet, Apple works with industry leaders for campus credentials and mobile access, including Transact, CBORD, TouchNet, Atrium, HID Global, and Allegion.
MacDailyNews Note: You can use your student ID card on your iPhone or Apple Watch wherever you use your physical student ID card. Access your dorm or library, ride the campus bus, buy food at campus cafés, and pay for books and supplies at campus stores.
Cashiers may need to select the payment method before you pay with your ID card in Wallet.
Information on how to easily use student ID cards in Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch is here.
6 Comments
So you also need ID to get an education…but not to vote. Hmm….interesting. Must be more of that racism and suppression I keep hearing about.
No, the voter suppression is where student IDs aren’t accepted for voting because students don’t block-vote for The Party. Or where only votes by mail from people with residential mail delivery are accepted because Native Americans and farm workers don’t block-vote for The Party. Or where acceptable IDs for people without drivers’ licenses can only be obtained at government offices deliberately located far away from where people without cars are concentrated because “those people” don’t block-vote for The Party. Or when voting hours are limited to office hours because shift workers don’t block-vote for The Party. Or where the number of voting sites per county is limited because voters in more populous counties… You get the idea.
Voter suppression is when heavily gerrymandered one-party legislatures seize direct control over state elections away from an official who faces a state-wide election and therefore might be objective. Or when a rural-dominated legislature seizes control over local elections in cities from the locally-elected officials who might not help suppress non-Party votes.
In the worst, but very real, case, voter suppression is for the heavily-gerrymandered rural-dominated one-party legislatures to assert the right to reject the election results entirely and substitute their own “winners.”
These people must be lulu:
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/april_2021/election_integrity_62_don_t_think_voter_id_laws_discriminate
Show up at the poll…everyone_and vote. We care about your voice_all. Just wear a mask.
Let’s not forget, some ethnicities find it very challenging…above their pay grade actually, to obtain a voter ID card. Many have no idea where to obtain such a car, let alone a car, bus, or friend to gain transport to the bureau where obtained.
Let’s just go ahead and say, like many have for decades, these ethnicities are essentially handicapped and need the govt’s assistance to live somewhat “normal” lives.
Those blk/brwn (non-white) folks that have such a card, or deny the belief they have challenges getting such a ID card are privileged and, or many are just reports that need verification.
And why don’t we say, as we have since at least 1876, that some ethnicities need to jump through hoops to exercise their right to vote while we make it easy for some other ethnicities. Instead of making it easy for every qualified citizen to vote, we have thrown barriers up to restrict the participation of those who might be inclined to vote against The Party that is trying to disenfranchise them (formerly the Democratic Party, now the Trump Party). Obviously, political deviants who cannot see the justice of The Cause are unworthy of the vote.
Don’t try to pretty up a raw political grab for power by a minority over the majority with talk about utterly unproved fraud.
Shall we simply enfranchise the non-citizenry to vote? While we do that…which we are, let’s embrace the many that enter while sick with the Trump-promoted-virus?
Trump may have erred with a view that diminished the seriousness of the virus, but the current Executive is erring with complete ignorance and or, complete volition…all the while having many months confirming the seriousness of the virus. He has NO excuse. One has to be completely ignorant, or completely bound to their narrative to give lenience to JoBi’s moves, while maintaining the responsibility lies with Trump.
“Some ethnicities need to jump through more hoops.” You are so beholden to the low expectations bound with soft bigotry. All citizens should be treated the same…privileges and expectations/responsibilities. That is of course if you don’t ascribe to the equal outcome paradigm that is anti-excellence and racism seeking to “equalize.”
These people of color must be lying, or house negrows, part of the Uncle T Club, privileged and freaks of the ethnicity? Or, maybe they just don’t “fit” in the narrative that has perpetuated and propelled the problem?