The 36th annual Imagen Awards honor Apple TV+ with eight nominations

Apple this week was honored with eight Imagen Award nominations across five programs, including “Ted Lasso,” “The Mosquito Coast,” “Little Voice,” “Ghostwriter” and “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” The 36th Annual Imagen Awards, which celebrate Latino talent in the entertainment industry, will announce the winners during an October 10, 2021 ceremony on KCET.org.

Kevin Valdez, the television newcomer nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama for his role as a musical theatre buff on Apple Original series “Little Voice,” makes Imagen Award history as the first openly autistic Hispanic actor to receive a nomination.

Apple’s acclaimed drama series “The Mosquito Coast,” adapted from the novel of the same name and starring Justin Theroux, was nominated in three categories including Best Director – Television for Natalia Beristain; Best Supporting Actress – Television Drama for Ofelia Medina; and Best Music Composition for Film or Television for Antonio Pinto.

Last year, Apple made its Imagen Awards debut in the first year of eligibility with a matching eight Imagen Award nominations for original series “Little America,” “Ghostwriter,” and “Home.” Apple Original series, films and documentaries have now been honored with 125 wins and 503 awards nominations in less than two years.

In total, Apple is being recognized with Imagen Award nominations for:

• Best Director – Television: Natalia Beristain, “The Mosquito Coast”

• Best Music Composition for Film or Television: Antonio Pinto, “The Mosquito Coast”

• Best Primetime Program – Specials & Television Movies: “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

• Best Supporting Actor – Television (Comedy): Cristo Fernández, “Ted Lasso”

• Best Supporting Actor – Television (Drama): Kevin Valdez, “Little Voice”

• Best Supporting Actress – Television (Drama): Ofelia Medina, “The Mosquito Coast”

• Best Young Actor – Television: Isaac Arellanes, “Ghostwriter”

• Best Youth Programing: “Ghostwriter”

Founded by legendary television producer Norman Lear, The Imagen Awards are administered by the Imagen Foundation, an organization with a mission to support and encourage the inclusion of Latino talent, executives and voices in all aspects of the creative process in entertainment media.

“Ghostwriter”

“Ghostwriter” is a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of “Sherlock Holmes” fame.

Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny returns as the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. “Ghostwriter” is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

“Little Voice”

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice” explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”) provides original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.

Produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Trek,” “Lost”), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam,” “Stepmom,” “Corrina, Corrina”) and Ben Stephenson (“Westworld”) are executive producers.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is executive produced by Carey, as well as Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers, and the special is written by Caroline Fox.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team – despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast in season two as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“The Mosquito Coast”

Adapted from the best selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” is a gripping adventure and layered character drama series following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

