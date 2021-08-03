Delta Air Lines upgrades all pilots with Apple M1 iPad Pro units

Delta Air Lines is extending its commitment to next-generation connectivity, together with AT&T Business and Apple. Delta is upgrading all pilot electronic flight bags (EFB) — one of a pilot’s tools for use in pre-flight management tasks and processes — to the new iPad Pro, powered by Apple’s M1 chip and 5G. This comes on the heels of Delta’s recent commitment to equipping all of their flight attendants with iPhone 12 units and 5G in April this year.

Delta will also use the AT&T IoT Global SIM and AT&T Control Center to provide pilots a seamless device experience, helping them manage and troubleshoot the devices in over 200+ countries.

The pilot’s role spans far beyond what happens at 30,000 ft. Flight data and aircraft load information are essential for every trip and delivered directly to each pilot’s EFB. Today, EFB apps on iPad are custom-built specifically to take advantage of the powerful hardware, helping pilots make efficient use of this information.

iPad Pro is extremely versatile in aviation, with its thin and light design, and bright, immersive display. The powerful new iPad Pro with 5G features the breakthrough Apple-designed M1 chip for a massive leap in performance, an all-new 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera, and advanced Liquid Retina display technologies with ultralow reflectivity for an unmatched viewing experience on the ground and in the air.

AT&T’s fast, reliable, and secure 5G network reduces the need for traveling airline staff to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots in between flights, thus improving security. AT&T recently announced our plan to bring 5G+ to 25 airports across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

MacDailyNews Note: AT&T 5G reaches over 250M Americans across the country. iPad Pro is also capable of tapping into AT&T 5G+, which is available in parts of 38 cities in the U.S.