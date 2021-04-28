Delta Air Lines rolls out over 19,000 iPhone 12 units to flight attendants

Delta Air Lines will help lead the commercial airline industry into the 5G era. Together with AT&T Business and Apple, Delta will equip every one of their 19,000+ flight attendants with iPhone 12, enabling them to harness the power of AT&T’s nationwide 5G network to enhance the travel experience for all passengers.

2021 is a crucial year as pandemic-driven travel behaviors continue to change. This new infusion of technology and connectivity from AT&T and Apple will help Delta and its flight attendants better adapt to whatever the future of travel holds.

The powerful capabilities in performance, durability and connectivity on iPhone 12 combined with the high-speed, low-latency connectivity of the AT&T 5G network opens entirely new possibilities on the ground and in the air.

This could mean unleashing the potential of augmented reality (AR) to shape the future of air travel and the passenger experience with capabilities like:

• More accurately assessing in-cabin inventory quickly using AR with the camera on iPhone 12.

• Immersive training using AR to help flight attendants perform critical tasks—from safety checks to passenger assistance— from nearly anywhere.

These new capabilities are not only possible, but are on the horizon, and Delta will continue work with AT&T and Apple to develop new use cases and applications that will help Delta continue to set new standards for service.

Apple’s iPhone 12 is a great fit for Delta

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life.

It also features a new flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and the breakthrough Ceramic Shield front cover, with 4x better drop performance. iPhone 12 also has an industry-leading IP68 rating for water-resistance, giving flight attendants peace of mind while on the go.2 Viewing training and customer itineraries even in dim cabin lighting will be made easy with an expansive, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience.

Flight attendants can also feel confident knowing that AT&T was recently named the fastest network for iPhones according to Speedtest by Ookla. The iPhone 12 can also access AT&T’s fast, reliable and highly secure 5G network, reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots in between flights. AT&T’s 5G network reaches over 230M Americans in more than 14,000 cities and towns. The iPhone 12 is also capable of tapping into the AT&T 5G+ network, which is available in parts of 38 cities in the U.S.

In addition, Delta utilized the storng trade-in value of iPhones to enable a cost-effective lease from AT&T Capital Services and Apple Financial Services.

