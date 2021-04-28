Apple TV+ earns first BAFTA TV Award noms for ‘Tiny World,’ ‘Earth At Night In Color,’ and ‘Little America’

Groundbreaking Apple TV+ unscripted series “Tiny World” and “Earth At Night In Color,” which celebrate humanity and the wonder of nature, were nominated for British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in “Photography: Factual” and “Sound: Factual,” respectively. The Apple TV+ series “Little America” was nominated in the “International Series” category.

The BAFTA TV Awards honor the best British programs and performances of the year.

These nominations mark Apple’s BAFTA TV Awards debut and follows a string of accolades for Apple TV+ series and films, including Academy Award nominations, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award and more, earning 106 wins and 367 nominations in just under a year and a half.

Now in its second season, “Tiny World,” narrated and executive produced by Paul Rudd (“Ant-Man”), grants viewers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of the planet’s smallest creatures. “Tiny World” is produced by Plimsoll Productions and is executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones, who also serves as writer with David Fowler, alongside executive producers Grant Mansfield and Martha Holmes on behalf of Plimsoll Productions.

The compelling original series “Earth At Night In Color” also in its sophomore season, employs cutting-edge cameras and revolutionary post-production to present nature’s nocturnal wonders with striking new clarity. “Earth At Night In Color” is produced by Offspring Films, executive produced by Alex Williamson and series produced by Sam Hodgson.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America,” goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The critically lauded series is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Alan Yang executive produces through Universal Television. The series is also executive produced by Sian Heder, and Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector executive producer for Epic Magazine. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service.

MacDailyNews Takee: Congrats to the makers of “Tiny World,” “Earth At Night In Color,” and “Little America” on your BAFTA Awards nominations!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device