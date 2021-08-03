Apple expands self-driving vehicle test fleet in California

In May, Apple increased their number of self-driving vehicles, and yet cut their number of drivers by half. Now, Apple has added another car to its fleet for a total of 69 vehicles with an autonomous vehicle permit registered with the California DMV.

Stacey Butler for macReports:

They have also added back a significant number of drivers since May. They now, as of July 30th, have 92 driver permits – up from 76 in May. The number of drivers is still down significantly from October 2020 when we reported that Apple had 154 driver permits.

Waymo (Google) and Cruise (GM) remain on top in terms of numbers, while Zoox (Amazon) and Apple also have large fleets.

According to the California DMV, Apple, unlike most of the other manufacturers with large autonomous fleets, has not yet applied for a driverless permit for its autonomous vehicles.