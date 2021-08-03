Apple granted U.S. patent for a dual display iPad

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent relating to electronic devices, such as iPad, with multiple or dual display system.

According to Apple, in some embodiments, an electronic device displays and allows user interaction with content on multiple displays…

In some embodiments, an electronic device presents representations of items of content that are related to content presented on the one or more electronic devices. In some embodiments, an electronic device presents user interfaces including a soft keyboard.

Apple’s patent FIG. 6A below illustrates exemplary device #500 with touch screens 504-1 and 504-2. Touch screens 504-1 and 504-2 optionally display one or more user interfaces that include various content; Oddly FIG. 6P-2 [above] illustrates a side button #622 which triggers the second display to be in touch pad mode.