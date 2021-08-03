Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID now sold individually starting at $149

Apple has officially started selling its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID as a standalone purchase in two options, with number pad and without.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for Mac models with Apple silicon (top) and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad for Mac models with Apple silicon (bottom)
Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is priced at $149 and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is going for $179.

The new Magic Keyboards first launched with the M1 iMacs at Apple’s Spring Loaded event which are color-matched to the all-in-one desktop.

However, Apple isn’t offering the same colors for the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID when purchased separately, just the silver/white model is available.

MacDailyNews Note: Keep in mind that the Touch ID element of both of these keyboards is compatible only with modern Apple silicon Macs.

