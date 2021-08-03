Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID now sold individually starting at $149

Apple has officially started selling its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID as a standalone purchase in two options, with number pad and without.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is priced at $149 and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is going for $179.

The new Magic Keyboards first launched with the M1 iMacs at Apple’s Spring Loaded event which are color-matched to the all-in-one desktop.

However, Apple isn’t offering the same colors for the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID when purchased separately, just the silver/white model is available.