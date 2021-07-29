‘Hamilton’ star Phillipa Soo joins Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+ thriller ‘Shining Girls’

Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo has joined the cast a series regular of the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 bestselling novel.

Apple in July 2020 announced a series order for “Shining Girls,” a new metaphysical thriller based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. Hailing from MRC Television, the series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as showrunner.

In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce through Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Soo will portray the intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium. She will star opposite Elisabeth Moss, who portrays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The star-studded cast also includes Wagner Moura (Narcos) as Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Jamie Bell also stars as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby. Soo was nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Musical for her work in Hamilton.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+’s quality content library slowly but surely builds quantity!