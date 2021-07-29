Apple warns against using batteries with bitter coatings in AirTag

In a new support document, spotted by The Loop, Apple has issued a warning against buying products with bitter coatings as they might not work with the device.

Apple Support:

CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts.

In June, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) urged parents to ensure Apple AirTags are kept out of the reach of young children due to the accessibility and security of the button battery inside the product. Apple added a warning label to the AirTag’s packaging as has Apple’s Support document: “Warning: AirTag, the battery cover, and the battery might present a choking hazard or cause other injury to small children. Keep these items away from small children.”

MacDailyNews Take: If you lick off the bitterant before installing, the battery will work fine. 🙂

