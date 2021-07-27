Apple TV+ hit ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 is one of the most in-demand TV shows in the world

Season two of the Apple TV+ hit comedy “Ted Lasso” debuted as one of the most in-demand TV shows in the U.S. and globally over the weekend, according to data from Parrot Analytics provided exclusively to Axios.

Parrot’s data shows that “Ted Lasso” has been a huge driver of Apple TV+’s “demand share” growth in the U.S. and worldwide over the last year which is often often a leading indicator of subscriber growth.

Sara Fischer for Axios:

When Apple initially debuted the first season of Ted Lasso last year, Apple TV+ had a 3.5% “demand share” globally amongst all streaming services. Since debuting Ted Lasso, it’s increased its demand share by 54%. As of Saturday, July 24, the series was also the second-most in-demand digital original in the U.S., just behind Disney+’s new Marvel series “Loki.” “Ted Lasso” was also America’s eighth-most in-demand overall show, per Parrot, with 40 times more audience demand than the average show in the U.S. The Jason Sudeikis-led show was the 18th-most in-demand show in the world, and the seventh-most in-demand digital original series in the world. Season two debuted with 39 times the demand of the average show in the U.S. — more than 20 times the demand that season one commanded at its debut. Globally, season two debuted with 41 times demand of average show worldwide, more than 80 times the demand of season one commanded globally at its debut.

MacDailyNews Take: “Ted Lasso” is exactly what Apple TV+ needed – a bonafide blockbuster hit loved by audiences and critics alike!