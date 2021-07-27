Apple steamrolls Street, posts all-time record quarterly earnings

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 26, 2021. The Company posted a June quarter record revenue of $81.4 billion, up 36 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.30.

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”

“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

The breakdown:

• Revenue: $81.4 billion

• EPS: $1.30

• iPhone revenue: $39.570 billion

• Services revenue: $17.486 billion

• Mac revenue: $8.235 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $8.775 billion

• iPad revenue: $7.368 billion

Here’s what Wall Street was expecting (via Refinitiv):

• Revenue: $73.30 billion

• EPS: $1.01

• iPhone revenue: $34.01 billion

• Services revenue: $16.33 billion

• Mac revenue: $8.07 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.80 billion

• iPad revenue: $7.15 billion

• Gross margin: 41.9% estimated

MacDailyNews Take: Supercycle!