Apple steamrolls Street, posts all-time record quarterly earnings

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 26, 2021. The Company posted a June quarter record revenue of $81.4 billion, up 36 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.30.
“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”
“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.
The breakdown:
• Revenue: $81.4 billion
• EPS: $1.30
• iPhone revenue: $39.570 billion
• Services revenue: $17.486 billion
• Mac revenue: $8.235 billion
• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $8.775 billion
• iPad revenue: $7.368 billion
Here’s what Wall Street was expecting (via Refinitiv):
• Revenue: $73.30 billion
• EPS: $1.01
• iPhone revenue: $34.01 billion
• Services revenue: $16.33 billion
• Mac revenue: $8.07 billion
• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.80 billion
• iPad revenue: $7.15 billion
• Gross margin: 41.9% estimated
MacDailyNews Take: Supercycle!
13 Comments
3rd Blockbuster record breaking quarter and stock does not respond.. Grrrrrr!!!!!
You’re new to this, eh? 😉
Agreed 😓 🍎
It’s been responding the past few weeks.
AAPL doing nothing with the record numbers. Google, going to the moon.
4th straight quarter beating the street with no bump in stock price.
No immediate bumps but up 50% in the last year.
Seems like it was priced in. People bought the rumor but then didn’t sell the news (since it was good).
Google going to the Moon with Anti-Trust Lawsuits.. They’ll be snapped in two like a Slim Jim!
Kit Kat much crisper and easier… 😉
We will have to be happy if the stock wont fall below 140.
My six senses APPL will tank after earning reports. Third quarters in a rows, Apple didn’t move the needles. 🍎🍏🍎☂️☔️
Guys, it’s not just Apple. Microsoft had an excellent quarter as well, and is down a lot.
AAPL enjoyed a blowout quarter. Looking down the road, the markets seem to be anticipating a downturn, possibly a significant one. AAPL is one way to ride out a possible storm.