Apple’s all-new ‘iPad mini 6’ to feature larger 8.3-inch display

Apple’s all-new”iPad mini 6″ will feature an 8.3-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch display, according to Ross Young at Display Supply Chain Consultants.

As we published earlier today, iPad mini 6 is 8.3". — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The actual form factor of the iPad mini 6 is not expected to change. This means the 8.3-inch display will come in the same physical size as the iPad mini 5, with the larger screen size being made possible by the removal of the home button, as Bloomberg has previously reported. In terms of design, the iPad mini will likely resemble the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro with slimmer bezels and no home button. It’s unclear whether the new iPad mini 6 will feature Touch ID in the power button or Face ID support. Bloomberg has described this as “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the iPad mini.

MacDailyNews Take: This thing is shaping up to be a real powerhouse!

Last week, 9to5Mac reported that Apple’s next-gen iPad mini will come equipped with Apple’s A15 processor, a USB-C port, and a Smart Connector. Also last week, DigiTimes reported that the device, expected to launch later in 2021, will get a mini-LED display.