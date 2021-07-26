Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.1

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 which provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Restart required.

MacDailyNews Take: Clean up in aisle 11.5!

