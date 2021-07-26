Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening party breaks Apple Music’s livestream record

Kanye West packed the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his ‘DONDA’ listening party and, in the process, smashed Apple Music’s global livestream record.

TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ye’s album event this past week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record … with 3.3 million viewers who tuned in on their screens.

That’s a heck of a lot more than the previous record, we’re told, which was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy in their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle earlier last year — at a reported 1.8 million viewers. Kanye practically doubled the number as a solo act!

BTW, the ‘DONDA’ moment was a one-time deal — meaning it aired live for people to stream, but hasn’t gone back up on Apple for folks to watch again… Our sources tell us once Kanye releases Donda — it’s projected to drop August 6 — the Atlanta performance will be posted to Apple for fans to watch again.