Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening party breaks Apple Music’s livestream record

Kanye West packed the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his ‘DONDA’ listening party and, in the process, smashed Apple Music’s global livestream record.
TMZ:
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ye’s album event this past week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record … with 3.3 million viewers who tuned in on their screens.
That’s a heck of a lot more than the previous record, we’re told, which was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy in their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle earlier last year — at a reported 1.8 million viewers. Kanye practically doubled the number as a solo act!
BTW, the ‘DONDA’ moment was a one-time deal — meaning it aired live for people to stream, but hasn’t gone back up on Apple for folks to watch again… Our sources tell us once Kanye releases Donda — it’s projected to drop August 6 — the Atlanta performance will be posted to Apple for fans to watch again.
MacDailyNews Take: Funniest thing is that Kanye West, once introduced as one of “the owners of TIDAL,” chose Apple Music to stream his latest project (because Apple Music is America’s No.1 music streaming service).
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Brawndo Drinker” and “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]
3 Comments
I gotta say, I just don’t get why people love Kanye West. The music on his albums in nicely produced but not memorable and, frankly, he is a shitty rapper.
Whenever I listen to a Kanye album I think of the story of the Emperor’s new clothes…
Never heard of a “listening party”. Is it something new? Why not do a normal gig and perform the album?
Imagine if KW invited President Trump to be involved, the numbers would skyrocket and be off the charts…