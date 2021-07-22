Apple’s ‘iPad mini 6’ said to get mini-LED display

According to a new supply chain report, Apple’s next-generation “iPad mini 6” that’s expected to launch later in 2021 will use a display with mini-LED backlighting,
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
On Thursday, DigiTimes reported that Apple supply partners are providing mini LED backlight units for both upcoming MacBook Pro models and a new iPad mini device, likely the “iPad mini 6.”
A paywalled preview of the DigiTimes report indicates that Radiant Optoelectronics will begin shipping the backlight units in the third quarter of 2021, with a volume expansion planned for the fourth quarter.
Compared to traditional backlight methods, mini LEDs provide better contrast, higher brightness levels, and improved black colors.
MacDailyNews Take: If the mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is any indication, the “‘iPad mini 6” display will be gorgeous!
1 Comment
iPad mini is perfect size for a tablet device. It’s easy to hold, even with one hand, and easiest device for me to thumb-type with onscreen keyboard. Expand the screen, not the dimensions (or weight). My A12 (5th gen) iPad mini has been great, my most-used Apple computer currently.