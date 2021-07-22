Apple’s ‘iPad mini 6’ said to get mini-LED display

According to a new supply chain report, Apple’s next-generation “iPad mini 6” that’s expected to launch later in 2021 will use a display with mini-LED backlighting,

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

On Thursday, DigiTimes reported that Apple supply partners are providing mini LED backlight units for both upcoming MacBook Pro models and a new iPad mini device, likely the “iPad mini 6.”

A paywalled preview of the DigiTimes report indicates that Radiant Optoelectronics will begin shipping the backlight units in the third quarter of 2021, with a volume expansion planned for the fourth quarter.

Compared to traditional backlight methods, mini LEDs provide better contrast, higher brightness levels, and improved black colors.