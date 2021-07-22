Apple debuts new Apple Watch ad: ‘The future of health is on your wrist’ (video)

Apple on Thursday debuted a new Apple Watch ad, “Hello Sunshine,” via the company’s YouTube channel that promotes Apple Watch Series 6. The ad focuses on the Apple Watch’s health features, including fall detection, workout tracking, the Blood Oxygen app, and more.

Apple via YouTube:

With features like fall detection, the Blood Oxygen app and workout tracking, the future of health is on your wrist. Learn more: https://apple.co/3Ba5uio ‘Cuore Matto (Planet Funk Remix)’ – Little Tony https://apple.co/2VPw14m

MacDailyNews Take: This is an effective, beautifully shot, and well-edited ad!

MacDailyNews Note: Dear Apple copywriters,

Always use the Oxford (serial) comma.

Thank you,

The English Reading World