Apple rolls out macOS Big Sur 11.5

Apple is in the process of rolling out macOS Big Sur 11.5 which includes the following improvements for your Mac:

• Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

• Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

For more detailed information about macOS Big Sur 11.5, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222