Apple rolls out macOS Big Sur 11.5

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
macOS 11 Big Sur

Apple is in the process of rolling out macOS Big Sur 11.5 which includes the following improvements for your Mac:

• Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

• Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

For more detailed information about macOS Big Sur 11.5, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

