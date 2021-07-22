HBO officially shuts down its Apple TV Channel

When HBO Max launched earlier this year, HBO simultaneously stopped participating in Apple TV Channels, which meant that new subscribers could not sign up for HBO through Apple TV Channels. Existing subscribers could however continue to access their subscriptions.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

HBO appears to have flipped a switch today, however, that completely shuts off access to HBO via Apple TV Channels, including the ability to sign in using your Apple TV Channels subscription information…

Those who subscribed to HBO through Apple TV Channels could access some HBO content through the TV app, but they could also sign in to the HBO Max app to access all the content at no additional charge via your Apple ID account.

Apple TV Channels users are widely reporting today, however, that access to HBO Max has been completely cut off. This includes the ability to access the HBO channel in the Apple TV app, as well as the ability to sign into the HBO Max app using your Apple ID…

One issue noted by users is that the HBO Apple TV Channel offered a live HBO feed, which is not available in the HBO Max application.