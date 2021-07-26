Apple reportedly prepping Mac Pro version with Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 CPUs

Apple might be using Intel’s next-gen Xeon W-3300 Ice Lake workstation CPUs to power a Mac Pro version said to be coming this year.

Apple’s MacPro 2022 seems to use Intel’s Xeon-W 33xx series processors… (LGA4189 iceLake-SP) — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 26, 2021

Hassan Mujtaba for WCCF Tech:

The rumor comes from YuuKi_AnS who has been providing insights on the Intel Xeon families for workstations and servers for a while now and has been quite accurate with his leaks. The leaker states that Apple’s Mac Pro 2022 seems to be using Intel’s Xeon W-3300 chips which if true would mean that Apple might delay the launch of its own Jade SOC based on its second-generation ARM silicon and also referred to as M2 SOC by some.

MacDailyNews Take: Or Apple could simply be readying two Mac Pro lines – one for those who like their Macs to double as space heaters (and who need x86 for legacy apps) and a new, modern, future-focused Mac Pro for those who like their power with crazy efficiency.

So far, it’s been reported that the Apple Mac Pro based around the Jade SOC will come in two configurations featuring 20 cores (Jade 2C-Die) & 40 cores (Jade 4C-Die). The base configuration will offer 16 high-performance & 4 efficiency cores while the higher-end configuration will offer 32 high-performance & 8 efficiency cores. The Xeon W-3375 is so far the fastest chip listed here with 38 cores and 76 threads. It is stated that the chip features 57 MB of cache which is 1.5 MB per core and maximum clock speeds are reported at 4.0 GHz. This will be a major upgrade over the existing Intel Xeon W lineup powering the Apple Mac Pro that features up to 28 cores, DDR4-2933 memory support, and up to 1.5 TB capacities.

MacDailyNews Take: It doesn’t have to be one or the other. Apple has more than enough money to do both. BTO, pick your processor, done.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]