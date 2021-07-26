Apple to officially attend NAB Show this year after 10 year absence

It has been a decade since Apple last officially attended the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, but NAB has announced in their exhibitor list that Apple will be attending this years show after a decade of absence.

Due to Apple’s consistent absence at the show over the past decade and lack of attendance to many industry conventions and shows, this announcement is especially shocking. On April 12, 2011, Apple announced Final Cut Pro X at the Final Cut Pro User Group Supermeet, an event held at the NAB Show. While it is unknown why Apple has decided to attend this year, their previous years were related to Final Cut… Perhaps Apple will announce a major update to Final Cut Pro, or (unrealistically) announce a version of Final Cut for iPads.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models are certainly more than capable of running a Final Cut Pro version that uses Multi-Touch / Apple Pencil input.

The 2021 NAB Show runs October 9 – 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More info here.