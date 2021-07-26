Apple to officially attend NAB Show this year after 10 year absence

It has been a decade since Apple last officially attended the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, but NAB has announced in their exhibitor list that Apple will be attending this years show after a decade of absence.
Due to Apple’s consistent absence at the show over the past decade and lack of attendance to many industry conventions and shows, this announcement is especially shocking.
On April 12, 2011, Apple announced Final Cut Pro X at the Final Cut Pro User Group Supermeet, an event held at the NAB Show. While it is unknown why Apple has decided to attend this year, their previous years were related to Final Cut…
Perhaps Apple will announce a major update to Final Cut Pro, or (unrealistically) announce a version of Final Cut for iPads.
NAB:
No matter where you fall in the content ecosystem, this is where you’ll reconnect to the tools, technology and people who will empower you on your path. Take the first look at brand-new products and applications. Engage in compelling conversations with current and future partners. And immerse yourself in a show floor where innovative and future-ready solutions are waiting at every turn. If you’re involved with the business of storytelling, then you belong at NAB Show.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models are certainly more than capable of running a Final Cut Pro version that uses Multi-Touch / Apple Pencil input.
The 2021 NAB Show runs October 9 – 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More info here.
1 Comment
Does Apple have some new video production product to show off? I’m a videographer, so this has special interest to me. I’ve been rather frustrated with the lack of progress in development of camcorders in the last 10-20 years or so. While numbers like pixel count have improved, other aspects seem stuck in the 1980s.
A camera that can measure depth as an iPhone can could hypothetically calculate what the scene would look like if lit from another angle. Wrong time of day? Move the sun! It could even move the viewpoint itself, allowing the virtual camera to be in impossible positions or to dolly between two stationary real cameras. This could be hugely powerful for event coverage, or traditional filmmaking. It would also make for one heck of a powerful six-six axis stabilizer.
More conventually: most cameras and camcorders today have very slow and clumsy menu interfaces that could be dramatically improved. Viewfinders are so cluttered up with indicators that it is hard to compose shots, and easy to miss distractions like mikes or shadows interfering with the shot.
Audio is the biggest “stuck in the 80’s” issue to me. A camcorder made in 2021 will have two inputs marked “left” and “right” and if you plug in a mono source, the other channel records silence! This despite a perfectly good mike built into the camera. We aren’t recording to VHS anymore – Every input ought to get its own audio track. (You could have 12 and the data rate would be tiny compared to the video.). And why no built-in wireless receiver? Bluetooth works fine for this. (You need a real battery in the transmitter – not the tiny ones that headphones use.). Having to use an external device means dangling cables that are a potential failure point.
Call phone cameras killed off home-movie cameras. This was largely by being more convenient. The pro area could definitely use some of that Apple magic.