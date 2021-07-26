JPMorgan: Apple ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ expected to sport titanium casing

According to a note to clients from JPMorgan Chase, Apple will launch the “iPhone 14” family in the second half of 2022 and that the casing of the “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” is expected to be made of titanium alloy and will be exclusively supplied by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn).
In addition, other models in the iPhone 14 series will use aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames. The stainless steel frames are supplied by Hon Hai and Jabli. Lansi and Luxshare are also applying for certification; while the aluminum alloy frames are supplied by Lansi and Jabli…
Apple is expected to bring 120Hz refresh rate support to the high-end models of the iPhone 13/12s series (at least one) for the first time this year, and will provide its ProMotion (adaptive refresh rate) technical support on all iPhone models in 2022.
Apple intends to cancel the mini model and only retain the large-screen model. In other words, the iPhone 14 series may only have two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models.
MacDailyNews Take: Would that this “titanium iPhone 14 Pro” actually turns out to finally be Liquidmetal.
9 Comments
For the casing of something relatively small like an iPhone, I don’t see the advantage of using an alloy of titanium versus aluminum. Except maybe in marketing value.
Weight. There’s a considerable difference in weight of an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Titanium has the strength of steel and is just over the weight of Aluminum.
The first G4 PowerBook was “Titanium” but soon switched to aluminum. The weight difference, even for something much larger than an iPhone, wasn’t worth the extra expense and increased difficulty of working with titanium.
Knowing the bean counters at Apple they’ll develop a new alloy to make iPhones lighter to save on shipping costs, soon the packaging will consist of hay.
Will this one finally be notchless?
Seems too soon to be able to put the camera AND Face ID behind the screen. Maybe they will put one of the two behind and shrink the notch?
I am really hoping to get a liquid metal back or casing. Strength, hardness, elasticity, incredible precision are a few reasons to use LiquidMetal.
@Troy
Not to mention that Apple once upon a time poured some serious angel investment money into LQMT research and production hopes. Maybe due to the current more frequent replacement replacement and multiple versions of the iPhones it wouldn’t be worth it to manufacture an extremely durable and damage resistant phone?
As a Liquid Metal shareholder it has been disappointing to see only the little SIM card removal tools and Apple’s watch stems and crowns have been made of the unique product. It can be poured into extremely close tolerance moulds and can save machining costs even in the tiniest shapes and forms. I think if iPhone cases could be reused by stripping out the old batteries and chips and re-inserting updated replacement modules then such outer cases could make economic sense and provide superb protections from accidental dropping etc.
The decade+ long LQMT anticipation has tired me out. I may have to start taking my meds again if the LQMT hope, change and dream thing is revived here.