JPMorgan: Apple ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ expected to sport titanium casing

According to a note to clients from JPMorgan Chase, Apple will launch the “iPhone 14” family in the second half of 2022 and that the casing of the “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” is expected to be made of titanium alloy and will be exclusively supplied by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn).

iPhone Wired:

In addition, other models in the iPhone 14 series will use aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames. The stainless steel frames are supplied by Hon Hai and Jabli. Lansi and Luxshare are also applying for certification; while the aluminum alloy frames are supplied by Lansi and Jabli…

Apple is expected to bring 120Hz refresh rate support to the high-end models of the iPhone 13/12s series (at least one) for the first time this year, and will provide its ProMotion (adaptive refresh rate) technical support on all iPhone models in 2022.

Apple intends to cancel the mini model and only retain the large-screen model. In other words, the iPhone 14 series may only have two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models.