High-end iMac powered by advanced Apple Silicon may not launch this year

According to a new leak, Apple’s high-end iMac release may not be until 2022, with it apparently being launched later than other anticipated Mac updates with the advanced Apple Silicon “M1X” chip in order to spotlight the rest of the Mac lineup.

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay's in product releases have led to this timetable.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

According to serial leaker “Dylandkt” on Twitter, a “high end iMac” will be released in 2022. The iOS developer later explained that the model is not expected to be released in the fourth quarter alongside “other M1X Macs.”

Dylan reasons this to be the case because “Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention.” There is also the belief that delays in product releases have led to the extended timetable.

Apple is thought to be working on new models of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, an updated MacBook Air, and an overhauled Mac mini.