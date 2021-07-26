Apple said to bring Face ID from iPhone to Mac and more

Apple is working on adding its Face ID facial recognition technology to all of its larger products, including Macs, the diminutive iPhone SE, and non-Pro versions of the rejuvinated iPad.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

Adding facial recognition to computers like the Mac would allow it to check who is using it as quickly as on the phone, and without any input necessary from users. As such, it could also help do away with the notoriously insecure system of passwords.

A new rumour suggests that is due to happen “within a couple of years”. It is not due to happen this year but will arrive soon, according to Mark Gurman, who has revealed a number of Apple’s major plans in recent years.

Over the same time period, all of Apple’s iPhones and iPads will make the same change, he suggested… In future versions of the iPhone, Apple could embed the technology used for the facial recognition into the screens themselves to do away with the notch at the top of the phones, Mr Gurman suggests.