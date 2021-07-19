Apple releases iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7

Apple on Monday released iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 offering performance improvements and unspecified bug fixes.

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone:

• MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

• Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

• Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

• Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

• Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

• Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

• Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

• Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

• Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222