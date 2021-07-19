Apple TV+ wins four Daytime Emmy Awards

Apple was recognized for its outstanding achievement in daytime television programming earning four Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program and Individual Achievement in Animation: Character Animation for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater,” and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters.” The winners were announced on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at a virtual ceremony.

The honors mark the first Daytime Emmy Awards for “Stillwater,” “Here We Are: Notes from Planet Earth” and “Helpsters,” and follow last year’s landmark Daytime Emmy Award wins for Apple TV+. After earning the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility.

Apple Original series secured Daytime Emmy Awards in the following categories:

• Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

• Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

• Individual Achievement in Animation: Character Animation – Anne Moth for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

• Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters”

Apple Original films, documentaries and series have now been honored with 121 wins and 471 awards nominations in less than two years.

Helpsters

“Helpsters” is a live-action preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” which follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Preschoolers discover the power of teamwork with the engaging and encouraging Helpsters, while absorbing important lessons in pre-coding skills, self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Cody and “Helpsters” are called “positive, colorful, tuneful and educational” by the Parents’ Choice Foundation. “Helpsters” is created by Emmy Award-winning and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal-winning Tim McKeon (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination,” “Odd Squad”), who is also showrunner of the series, and is executive produced by McKeon and creative executive Kay Wilson Stallings.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” is a television event based on the New York Times Bestselling Book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. The animated short film features a star-studded voice cast including Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning Meryl Streep, Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Chris O’Dowd, SAG Award nominee and Critics’ Choice Award-winning Jacob Tremblay and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. The captivating, animated family film follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Meryl Streep narrates. From the multi-BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated independent animation studio, Studio AKA, the 36-minute film is written by BAFTA Award-winning Philip Hunt and Academy Award-winning Luke Matheny; directed by Hunt, and executive produced by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning Sue Goffe, Hunt and renowned author Oliver Jeffers. Alex Somers is the music composer.

Stillwater

“Stillwater” is a beautifully engaging animated series for kids and families about mindfulness. Since its launch, “Stillwater” has earned an Annie Award nomination and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship, providing kids with a new perspective on the world around them. The series is based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. “Stillwater” centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.

The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

About Apple TV+

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.