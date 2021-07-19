Apple releases watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7

Apple on Monday, alongside iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.47, released watchOS 7.6 which adds support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications to 30 additional regions.

watchOS 7.6 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone via General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery,be placed on a charger, and be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

tvOS 14.7 looks like a maintenance release. It can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV set-top box by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 14.7 automatically.

MacDailyNews Take: If you find any new additions to your Apple TV with tvOS 14.7 installed, let us know below!