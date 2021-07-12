USA Today reviews Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: ‘Funnier, deeper, and more ambitious’

In its sophomore season, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is “funnier, deeper, and more ambitious,” Kelly Lawler writes for USA Today.

After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Kelly Lawler for USA Today:

Apple TV+’s infectious comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis as the eponymous American football coach fumbling his way through leading an English soccer team, delighted and tickled many viewers when it premiered last year. A comedy that is equal parts hilarity and sincerity, “Lasso” was perfect in every way for 2020, a surprise critical hit for Apple and a spot of brightness amid the darkness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As virus restrictions ease in the U.S., Season 2 is an important test for the series, which has to prove that its popularity and acclaim weren’t just products of a unique pandemic moment. The 12-episode new season, establishes the staying power of “Lasso,” and then some. Funnier, deeper and more ambitious than the inaugural outing, the new episodes (six were provided in advance for critics) offer the same joyous good time, with the volume turned up… So get used to “Lasso,” because it lives up to its very energetic hype. To quote the Richmond fans, “it’s here, it’s there, it’s every (expletive) where. It’s ‘Ted Lasso.'”

MacDailyNews Take: $300 million for two guaranteed seasons of a show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell while nonetheless positively received and which grew better with each passing episode, Apple TV+’s mega-hit breakout awards-magnet arrived in a series based on a character created to promote NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

With TV, you just never know.

By the way, if you like Ted Lasso, you’re very likely to like Apple TV+’s Trying, as well. If you haven’t already, give Trying a try!