Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ leads Hollywood Critics Association TV Award nominations

Apple TV+’s widely-lauded Ted Lasso scored a leading eight nominations in The Hollywood Critics Association’s inaugural HCA TV Awards.

Ted Lasso‘s HCA TV Awards nominations:

• Best Streaming Series, Comedy

• Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Jason Sudeikis

• Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Brendan Hunt

• Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Brett Goldstein

• Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Jeremy Swift

• Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Nick Mohammed

• Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Hannah Waddingham

• Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Juno Temple

The trophies will be awarded during an August 22nd ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood.

Erik Pedersen for Deadline:

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored a leading eight noms overall, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale with seven. NBC and HBO took network/platform bragging rights with 29 nominations, edging Netflix’s 28. The HCA TV Awards separate their noms by comedies and dramas and, notably, into separate categories for broadcast, cable and streaming shows.

In addition to Ted Lasso‘s 8 noms, Apple TV+ garnered 7 additional Hollywood Critics Association nominations as follows:

• 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything – Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series.

• Mythic Quest – Best Streaming Series, Comedy

• Rob McElhenney – Mythic Quest – Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

• Hailee Steinfield – Dickinson – Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

• Danny Pudi – Mythic Quest – Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

• Servant – Best Streaming Series, Drama

• Rupert Grint – Servant – Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats once again to the stellar cast and crew of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso!

Here are the nominations by network/platform:

• NBC: 29

• HBO: 29

• Netflix: 28

• Disney+: 18

• Apple TV+: 15

• HBO Max: 15

• Amazon: 13

• FX: 12

• ABC: 11

• Hulu: 9

• Peacock: 5

• Freeform: 4

• Syfy: 4

• Fox: 3

• Showtime: 3

• AMC: 2

• The CW: 2

• NatGeo: 2

• Paramount Network: 2

• TBS: 2

• VH1: 2

• Bravo: 1

• CBS: 1

• Comedy Central: 1

• ESPN: 1