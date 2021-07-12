Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro battery life is unbelievable – even to Apple execs

Apple’s M1 chip, with unbelievable battery life, has won the “Breakthrough Award” in the 2021 Tom’s Guide Awards, which recognize the very best innovations, brands and products of the year.

Tom’s Guide:

The Apple M1 chip is the kind of breakthrough that redefines what a computer can do… To get the M1 to truly sing, Apple couldn’t merely take an A Series Bionic chip from an iPhone and stuff it inside a Mac. It required a dramatic increase in performance while delivering class-leading endurance, as well as an intense collaboration between the engineers and Apple’s software team…

The most striking thing about the M1 is its battery life. For example, the MacBook Pro lasted an astounding 16 hours and 25 minutes in our web-surfing test. The previous Intel model lasted 10:21. That’s a huge difference, and this increase caused more than one double take within Apple.

“When we saw that first system and then you sat there and played with it for a few hours and the battery didn’t move, we thought ‘Oh man, that’s a bug, the battery indicator is broken,’” said Bob Borchers, VP of worldwide product marketing for Apple. “And then Tim’s laughing in the background, ‘Nope, that’s the way it’s supposed to be’ and it was pretty phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, the M1 also blows away most Windows laptops on performance…