Apple’s new iPhone 13 models will set stage for T-Mobile 5G marketing push

When Apple unveils their new iPhone 13 devices this fall, they’ll set the stage for T-Mobile stock and the carrier’s marketing muscle in the competition among wireless providers.

Reinhardt Krause for Investor’s Business Daily:

T-Mobile US will be well ahead of rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T when it comes to building a high-performance, mid-band 5G wireless network. T-Mobile’s moves over the past year promise to reshape the competitive landscape. And late 2021 will look a lot different than the end of 2020.

In June, T-Mobile said its mid-band 5G network will reach 150 million people. In addition, T-Mobile expects the mid-band 5G network to cover 200 million people by the end of 2021 and 300 million by 2023. On the other hand, Verizon and AT&T will not have 5G mid-band networks widely deployed until 2022.

Meanwhile, consumers appear to be more attentive to 5G this time around… A move into 5G phones last year didn’t do much for Apple stock. Consumers that did purchase iPhone 12s soon learned that while they provided social cachet, data speeds were similar to existing 4G wireless networks.

T-Mobile says that on average, its mid-band 5G network currently is three times faster than its 4G network. It delivers average download speeds of 325 megabits per second with peak speeds of 1 gigabit per second. Plus, 5G networks are expected to deliver faster speeds as network coverage improves.

Analysts expect 5G marketing this fall by T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T to focus on smartphone trade-in offers rather than price discounts. That should be a plus for Apple stock, since more consumers are expected to upgrade to 5G iPhones.